Philips Sonicare FlexCare+

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6922/03
  • Superior cleaning between teeth Superior cleaning between teeth Superior cleaning between teeth
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6922/03
      Superior cleaning between teeth

      Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gums

      • 5 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      Designed to reach deeper and go further

      Designed to reach deeper and go further

      Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks. Up to 6x better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush at the gumline.

      Five different modes for a better cleaning experience

      Five different modes for a better cleaning experience

      The five modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one minute touch-ups. A Massage mode to stimulate the gum and a Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        Refresh
        1 min mode for quick touch up
        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
        Massage
        Invigorating massage

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 FlexCare+
        Brush heads
        2 InterCare standard
        Charger
        1
        Travel case
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Cooper frost

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 6X more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Display
        Illuminated display

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

