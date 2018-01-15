Three modes, three intensity settings

This toothbrush allows you to customize your brushing with a choice of three modes and three intensities. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning. White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains. And Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums. Three intensities allow you to switch the order of 'higher' and 'lower' to align with the intensities from left to right.