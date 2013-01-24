Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6511/50
Sonicare
    -{discount-value}

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Better plaque removal

      The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

      Technical Specifications

      • OHC-CHA_0000020

        Color
        Glacier Green

      • Items included

        Brush head
        1 C1 ProResults standard
        Handle
        1 EasyClean
        Charger
        1

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Performance
        Up to 2X more plaque removal*
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Battery
        Rechargeable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Regulatory information
          Manufacturer address
          Product risks
          • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
          • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

