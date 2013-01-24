Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6352/42
    Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime.

    Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime.

      An exciting start to lifelong healthy habits

      • Built-in Bluetooth®
      • Coaching App
      • 2 brush heads & 8 stickers
      • 2 modes

      Fun stickers help kids turn their toothbrush into a friendl

      It's easier to keep up healthy habits when you can put your own spin on them. Our Make Your Own Monster edition lets kids transform their toothbrush handle into a friendly monster with interchangeable stickers. They can come up with a new character whenever they want. And now that brushing comes with a monster friend, it's even easier for your kids to have fun while getting an effective Sonicare clean.

      Helps kids brush for the dentist-recommended time

      Sonicare for Kids helps kids brush for the recommended two minutes and cover all areas of their mouth with a 2-minute timer and a 30-second pacer. It's an easy way to consistently coach your kids so they can build healthy habits.

      Gives a deep clean, even when kids are learning

      Know that your child is getting the best possible clean, even when their technique is developing. Sonicare technology uses a gentle pulsing action to clean deep between teeth and along the gum line, compensating for those little slip-ups that happen when kids are still learning.

      Protects growing teeth

      Young teeth need extra gentle care, which is why Sonicare for Kids comes with a rubberized brush head. It's safer and also feels nicer for little mouths.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • with iOS7 operational system

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 Sonicare for Kids Connected
        Stickers
        8 customization stickers
        Brush heads
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
        Charger
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Pink

      • Modes

        Power modes
        2

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Handle
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        • Slim ergonomic design

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        KidTimer and Quadpacer
        Health benefits
        For healthy oral care habits
        Performance
        75% more effective*

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Battery
        Rechargeable

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Regulatory information
          Manufacturer address
          Product risks
          • of the parents surveyed versus using a tootbrush alone
          • * than a manual toothbrush
          • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day

