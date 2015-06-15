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  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups* No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups* No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*

    Saeco AquaClean Calc and Water filter

    CA6903/00

    No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*

    With Saeco's patented AquaClean water filter you don’t have to descale your espresso machine for up to 5000 cups*.

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    Saeco AquaClean Calc and Water filter

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    No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*

    With each filter you can enjoy up to 625 cups*!

    • For Espresso machines
    • No descaling up to 5000 cups*
    • Improves coffee taste
    • 1x AquaClean Filter
    Clear water optimally purified by the patented water flow

    Clear water optimally purified by the patented water flow

    Thanks to the patented flow, the water inside the water filter takes a longer path before entering your super-automatic coffee machine. This ensures a deeper purification for clear water and fine tasting coffee.

    Effortlessly activate the filter with the click&go system

    Effortlessly activate the filter with the click&go system

    Such an enduring feature could not be quicker to install. Just plug your AquaClean filter in the water tank of your Saeco super-automatic espresso machine, activate it via the user interface, and you are ready to enjoy up to 5000 pure coffee cups without descaling*. It's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.

    Activating AquaClean deactivates the descaling alarm

    Activating AquaClean deactivates the descaling alarm

    The AquaClean ensures only pure and filtered water flows into your Full Automatic coffee machine, so the descaling alarm is automatically deactivated. Endless, hassle-free coffee of the finest quality is yours to enjoy - and it's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.

    Naturally removes calcium thanks to ion-exchange technology

    Naturally removes calcium thanks to ion-exchange technology

    The ion-exchange technology removes calcium from the water before entering your coffee machine, thus preventing its formation. If the filter is replaced timely at machine request, you can enjoy up to 625 cups with each filter*

    Your machine will not clog thanks to the micro-porous filter

    Your machine will not clog thanks to the micro-porous filter

    Ridding your brew of any small particles makes a huge difference to your in-cup quality. The micro-porous filter prevents impurities from contaminating the water, so every cup you make will be fresh, clean and delicious.

    Micro-porous filter blocks any impurities

    Micro-porous filter blocks any impurities

    Ridding your brew of any small particles makes a huge difference to your in cup quality. The micro-porous filter prevents impurities from contaminating the water, so you can guarantee every cup you make will be fresh, clean and delicious.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Country of origin
      Switzerland
      Material of the main body
      Plastic
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    • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
    • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns

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