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  • Healthier gums. Gently does it. Healthier gums. Gently does it. Healthier gums. Gently does it.

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6809/16

    Healthier gums. Gently does it.

    Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while improving your gum health up to 100% more vs a manual toothbrush

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    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

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    Healthier gums. Gently does it.

    Improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual

    • Built-in pressure sensor
    • 1 cleaning mode
    • 1 x BrushSync feature
    Improves gum health by up to 100%*

    Improves gum health by up to 100%*

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles give you an extra gentle brushing to remove plaque along the gumline to improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush. And, the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

    Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

    Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

    Brushing too hard can damage your teeth and gums. To prevent this, your Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean emits a gentle pulsing sound to remind you to ease off on the pressure.

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

    Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

    Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

    A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

    Encouragement to brush thoroughly

    Encouragement to brush thoroughly

    Need an electric toothbrush with a timer? Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White and Light Blue

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 ProtectiveClean
      Brush heads
      1 G2 Optimal Gum Care
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      • Improves gum health in only two weeks
      • Helps reduce cavities
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      2 intensities
      • Low
      • High

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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