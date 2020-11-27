Search terms

Accessories make grilling, frying and baking with the Philips Airfryer even easier. Be inspired by new dishes and see which accessories fit your Airfryer model. 

Philips Airfryer Acessories

Choose your Airfryer model to find the right accessories

Philips Airfryer Premium XXL

Airfryer Premium XXL

See more icon
Philips Airfryer Essential XL

Airfryer Essential XL

See more icon
Philips Airfryer Essential Compact

Airfryer Essential Compact

See more icon

Philips Airfryer Premium XXL Accessories

Compatible with the below Airfryer models

- HD963X, HD965X, HD975X, HD976X, HD986X

Philips Airfryer Premium Compact Accessories

Compatible with the below Airfryer models
- HD962X, HD964X, HD972X, HD974X

Philips Airfryer Essential XL Accessories

Compatible with the below Airfryer models

- HD924X, HD9246X, HD927X, HD928X

Philips Airfryer Essential Compact Accessories

Compatible with the below Airfryer models

- HD921X, HD922x, HD923x, HD925X

Grill, fry and bake more recipes with Airfryer accessories

Philips Airfryer grilling accessories

Grill

Philips Airfryer frying accessories

Fry

Philips Airfryer baking accessories

Bake

Philips Airfryer pizza accessories

Pizza

Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat

Dinner to snacks and dessert

The Philips Airfryer accessories opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill and roast. Cook your food to perfection every time, no matter what you choose to make.

Philips NutriU app, smart app for recipes

Find your favorite recipes

in the NutriU app

The NutriU app* is loaded with the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations. Cook healthy dishes in your Philips Airfryer and be inspired by our best recipes!

 

*Available on App Store and Google Play

Discover more ›
Download ›

Download the app for free:

NutriU app, download on app store
NutriU app - download on Google play

    More on Philips Airfryer

    Get answers to the most frequently asked questions

    Why are my snacks, such as croquettes and chicken nuggets, not baked crispy and brown?

    For optimal results with the Airfryer, you should use oven-ready products. Oven-ready snacks become golden brown and crispy when prepared in the Airfryer. If you prepare snacks in the Airfryer that are meant to be prepared in a deep-fat fryer, the snacks usually stay pale and are often less crispy.

     

    If you did use oven-ready snacks and they do not become crispy and stay pale, please check the following:

     

    The amount of ingredients:

    Put smaller batches of ingredients in the basket. Cover the bottom of the basket with just one layer. Smaller batches are fried more evenly.

     

    The set temperature:

    Most snacks need to be prepared at 200ºC, except for pastry-based snacks. You need to air fry pastry-based snacks at 180ºC.

     

    The preparation time:

    If you have not preheated the Airfryer before you put in the snacks, make sure you add 3 extra minutes to the preparation time when you start frying.

     

    Note: Most snacks require the preparation time indicated for an oven to be fully cooked. Preparation times for the deep-fat fryer are shorter and will not lead to a well-cooked result. Most snacks need between 6 and 10 minutes to cook.

     

    Tip: If your croquettes or snacks burst when you prepare them in the Airfryer, choose a shorter preparation time.

     

    If the snacks still do not turn out crispy and brown, we advise you to contact the Philips Consumer Care Centre in your country.

    Why is the Airfryer better than a conventional deep-fat fryer?

    Unlike a conventional deep-fat fryer, you do not have to use frying oil in the Airfryer to prepare tasty food. The Airfryer fries the food with circulating hot air by a process referred to as Rapid Air technology. Thanks to this technology, chips contain up to 80% less fat than chips prepared in a deep-fat fryer. When you prepare homemade chips, the fat percentage can even be as low as 1.5%

     

    As no frying oil is needed, preparing food in the Airfryer produces less smell than frying in a conventional deep-fat fryer.

    What types of frozen chips can I prepare in the Airfryer?

    You can prepare two types of frozen chips in the Airfryer:

     

    1. Frozen oven chips

     

    2. Frozen chips suitable for deep-fat frying.

     

    Tip: You might also like to try frozen potato varieties other than chips.

     

    Note: Keep in mind that frozen chips differ from one another. Different brands and varieties have different preparation settings. In the manual and the Quick Start Guide, you can find guidelines for preparation times. If your frozen chips do not turn out as expected, please read the FAQ 'My food does not turn out as crispy as I expected. What can I do?

    Which oil is best to use?

    Most cooking oils can be used to add taste and crispiness to ingredients prepared in the Airfryer.

     

    We advise you to stick to traditional cooking oils such as:

    • Olive oil
    • Sunflower oil
    • Peanut oil

    You can also use spiced or flavoured oil or soak spices in the oil before you use it. This is an easy way to vary the flavours in your dishes. You can also use butter sprays.

     

    Note: Adding oil is only necessary when you prepare homemade dishes from fresh ingredients that have not been processed, such as freshly peeled potatoes or unmarinated chicken. Adding oil creates a crispy layer on the unprocessed food and improves its taste.

    How long does the Airfryer take to cool down before I can store it?

    We advise that you to let the Airfryer cool down before you store it. You can speed up the cooling-down process by taking the pan out of the appliance after use. When you have removed the pan, cooling down takes between 30 and 45 minutes.

     

    You can cool down the pan by filling it with cold tap water.

    How to stop white smoke coming from the appliance

    If you want to stop white smoke, follow these steps:

     

    1. Switch off the Airfryer.

     

    2. Put on some oven gloves to protect your hands. Pull the pan out and remove the basket. Put the basket on a plate for the time being.

    Tip: You can cover it to keep most of the heat inside.

     

    3. Use a full hand of kitchen paper to soak up the oil in the bottom of the pan.

     

    4. Put the basket back in the pan and slide the pan back into the appliance.

     

    5. Resume the hot air frying process by setting the timer to the remaining minutes of the preparation time. 

    How to clean the outside and inside of the Airfryer

    Because the Airfryer is not filled with oil, the outside of the appliance will not get greasy like a conventional deep fat fryer. Make sure that your Airfryer has cooled down!

     

    1. Clean the outside of the appliance with a dampened cloth.

     

    2. Clean the inside of the appliance with hot water and a soft sponge.

     

    3. If necessary, food residues stuck to the heating element can be removed with a soft-to-medium bristle brush.

    Important: Do not use a steel wire brush or a hard bristle brush, as this might damage the coating on the heating element.

     

    4. Clean the heating element with a soft-to-medium bristle brush.

     

    5. Afterwards, dry the heating element with paper towel.

    How to clean the Airfryer basket and pan

    If you want to clean the Airfryer basket and pan, follow these steps:

     

    1. Fill the Airfryer pan with hot water and add some washing-up liquid.

     

    2. Let the pan soak with the basket inside for 10 minutes.

     

    3. Clean the black basket walls with a non-abrasive sponge or brush.

     

    4. Turn the basket upside down. Scrub the bottom of the basket with a brush or a scouring pad.

     

    5. Clean the pan with a non-abrasive sponge or brush.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.