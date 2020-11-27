Compatible with the below Airfryer models - HD963X, HD965X, HD975X, HD976X, HD986X
HD9950/00
HD9951/00
HD9952/00
HD9952/00
HD9951/00
HD9950/00
HD9954/01
Compatible with the below Airfryer models - HD924X, HD9246X, HD927X, HD928X
HD9945/01
Compatible with the below Airfryer models - HD921X, HD922x, HD923x, HD925X
HD9925/01
Dinner to snacks and dessert
The Philips Airfryer accessories opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill and roast. Cook your food to perfection every time, no matter what you choose to make.
For optimal results with the Airfryer, you should use oven-ready products. Oven-ready snacks become golden brown and crispy when prepared in the Airfryer. If you prepare snacks in the Airfryer that are meant to be prepared in a deep-fat fryer, the snacks usually stay pale and are often less crispy. If you did use oven-ready snacks and they do not become crispy and stay pale, please check the following: The amount of ingredients: Put smaller batches of ingredients in the basket. Cover the bottom of the basket with just one layer. Smaller batches are fried more evenly. The set temperature: Most snacks need to be prepared at 200ºC, except for pastry-based snacks. You need to air fry pastry-based snacks at 180ºC. The preparation time: If you have not preheated the Airfryer before you put in the snacks, make sure you add 3 extra minutes to the preparation time when you start frying. Note: Most snacks require the preparation time indicated for an oven to be fully cooked. Preparation times for the deep-fat fryer are shorter and will not lead to a well-cooked result. Most snacks need between 6 and 10 minutes to cook. Tip: If your croquettes or snacks burst when you prepare them in the Airfryer, choose a shorter preparation time. If the snacks still do not turn out crispy and brown, we advise you to contact the Philips Consumer Care Centre in your country.
Unlike a conventional deep-fat fryer, you do not have to use frying oil in the Airfryer to prepare tasty food. The Airfryer fries the food with circulating hot air by a process referred to as Rapid Air technology. Thanks to this technology, chips contain up to 80% less fat than chips prepared in a deep-fat fryer. When you prepare homemade chips, the fat percentage can even be as low as 1.5% As no frying oil is needed, preparing food in the Airfryer produces less smell than frying in a conventional deep-fat fryer.
You can prepare two types of frozen chips in the Airfryer: 1. Frozen oven chips 2. Frozen chips suitable for deep-fat frying. Tip: You might also like to try frozen potato varieties other than chips. Note: Keep in mind that frozen chips differ from one another. Different brands and varieties have different preparation settings. In the manual and the Quick Start Guide, you can find guidelines for preparation times. If your frozen chips do not turn out as expected, please read the FAQ 'My food does not turn out as crispy as I expected. What can I do?'
Most cooking oils can be used to add taste and crispiness to ingredients prepared in the Airfryer. We advise you to stick to traditional cooking oils such as: You can also use spiced or flavoured oil or soak spices in the oil before you use it. This is an easy way to vary the flavours in your dishes. You can also use butter sprays. Note: Adding oil is only necessary when you prepare homemade dishes from fresh ingredients that have not been processed, such as freshly peeled potatoes or unmarinated chicken. Adding oil creates a crispy layer on the unprocessed food and improves its taste.
We advise that you to let the Airfryer cool down before you store it. You can speed up the cooling-down process by taking the pan out of the appliance after use. When you have removed the pan, cooling down takes between 30 and 45 minutes. You can cool down the pan by filling it with cold tap water.
If you want to stop white smoke, follow these steps: 1. Switch off the Airfryer. 2. Put on some oven gloves to protect your hands. Pull the pan out and remove the basket. Put the basket on a plate for the time being. Tip: You can cover it to keep most of the heat inside. 3. Use a full hand of kitchen paper to soak up the oil in the bottom of the pan. 4. Put the basket back in the pan and slide the pan back into the appliance. 5. Resume the hot air frying process by setting the timer to the remaining minutes of the preparation time.
Because the Airfryer is not filled with oil, the outside of the appliance will not get greasy like a conventional deep fat fryer. Make sure that your Airfryer has cooled down! 1. Clean the outside of the appliance with a dampened cloth. 2. Clean the inside of the appliance with hot water and a soft sponge. 3. If necessary, food residues stuck to the heating element can be removed with a soft-to-medium bristle brush. Important: Do not use a steel wire brush or a hard bristle brush, as this might damage the coating on the heating element. 4. Clean the heating element with a soft-to-medium bristle brush. 5. Afterwards, dry the heating element with paper towel.
If you want to clean the Airfryer basket and pan, follow these steps: 1. Fill the Airfryer pan with hot water and add some washing-up liquid. 2. Let the pan soak with the basket inside for 10 minutes. 3. Clean the black basket walls with a non-abrasive sponge or brush. 4. Turn the basket upside down. Scrub the bottom of the basket with a brush or a scouring pad. 5. Clean the pan with a non-abrasive sponge or brush.
