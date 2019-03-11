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    Airfryer Accessory XXL Grill Master Kit

    HD9951/00

    Grill master kit

    With this special Philips airfryer grill master kit, you can.

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    Airfryer Accessory XXL Grill Master Kit

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    Grill master kit

    Accessories and tips to master Airfryer grilling

    • Grill Master kit
    • 1x grill bottom
    • 6x skewers
    • 1x recipe booklet
    Booklet to master grilling skills

    Booklet to master grilling skills

    Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

    Non-stick grill bottom perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

    Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the XXL grill bottom and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill bottom is easy to clean.

    6 skewers to make special grill dishes

    Use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer grilling bottom and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Aluminum Alloy

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Indicage tong or skewer

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      225
      Product Width
      225
      Product Height
      19.2
      Product Weight
      0.241 kg
      Package Length
      240
      Package Width
      240
      Package Height
      90
      Package Weight
      0.41 kg

    • Durability

      User Manual
      100% recycled paper
      Case
      > 90% recycled material

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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