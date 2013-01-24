Home
Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

HD9951/00
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    With this special Philips airfryer grill master kit, you can.

    With this special Philips airfryer grill master kit, you can. See all benefits

      Grill master kit

      Accessories and tips to master Airfryer grilling

      • Grill Master kit
      • 1x grill bottom
      • 6x skewers
      • 1x recipe booklet
      Booklet to master grilling skills

      Booklet to master grilling skills

      Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

      Non-stick grill bottom perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

      Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the XXL grill bottom and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill bottom is easy to clean.

      6 skewers to make special grill dishes

      Use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer grilling bottom and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        240 x 240 x 90  mm
        Weight of product
        0.403  kg

      • Accessories included

        Booklet
        Yes
        6 skewers
        yes
        Grill bottom
        yes

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

