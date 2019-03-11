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    Airfryer Accessory XXL Party Master Kit

    HD9950/00

    Party master kit

    With this special Philips Airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite party dishes. Maximize Airfryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator.

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    Airfryer Accessory XXL Party Master Kit

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    Party master kit

    Accessories and tips to master Airfryer party

    • Party Master kit
    • 1x double layer accessory
    • 1x food separator
    Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

    Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

    Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

    Separate Airfryer's cooking space with the food separator

    Separate Airfryer's cooking space with the food separator

    Separate Airfryer’s cooking space with the food separator accessory for more versatility. Bake, grill or fry different food items at the same time without mixing.

    Daily personalized inspiration

    Daily personalized inspiration

    Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs and millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer double layer and food separator accessories in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plated steel
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/A
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      198
      Product Width
      215
      Product Height
      73
      Product Weight
      0,584 Kg
      Package Length
      240
      Package Width
      240
      Package Height
      90
      Package Weight
      0.592 kg

    • Durability

      User Manual
      100% recycled paper
      Case
      > 90% recycled material

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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