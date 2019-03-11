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  • Baking master kit (2.0L) Baking master kit (2.0L) Baking master kit (2.0L)

    Airfryer Accessory XXL Baking Master Kit

    HD9952/00

    Baking master kit (2.0L)

    With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way.

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    Airfryer Accessory XXL Baking Master Kit

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    Baking master kit (2.0L)

    Accessories and tips to master Airfryer baking

    • Baking Master kit (2.0 L)
    • 1x baking accessory
    • 9x silicone muffin cups
    Booklet to master baking skills

    Booklet to master baking skills

    Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    Non-stick baking accessory perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

    The Philips baking accessory is also great for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittata, lasagna, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes. Enjoy!

    9 silicon muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

    Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plated steel
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Non-stick coating
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/A
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      9 muffin tins
      Included Accessories 2
      Griddle
      Included Accessories 3
      booklet

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      220
      Product Width
      208
      Product Height
      73
      Product Weight
      0,506 Kg
      Package Length
      240
      Package Width
      240
      Package Height
      90
      Package Weight
      0.560 kg

    • Durability

      User Manual
      100% recycled paper
      Case
      > 90% recycled material

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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