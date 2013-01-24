Search terms
Baking master kit
With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included
The Philips baking accessory is also great for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittata, lasagna, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes. Enjoy!
Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!
You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Accessories included
Product Compatibility
HD9650/99
HD9650/91
HD9650/90