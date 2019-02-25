HD9954/01
Light Snack Kit XXL
With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Prepare your favorite snacks using the snack cover. Enjoy healthy veggie snacks like kale, beets or dry fruits and also chicken wings or pork belly in an easy and quick way.
Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs for maximum convenience and dexterity.
Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
You can safely put the snack cover and tongs in your dishwasher making them easier to re-use.
Fold the legs of the snack cover for easy storage.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.