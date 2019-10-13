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  • Baking Kit XL Baking Kit XL Baking Kit XL

    Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

    HD9945/01

    Baking Kit XL

    This baking kit is the perfect accessory to expand the versatility of your XL Airfryer. Cook and bake delicious lasagna, casseroles, curries, soups, cakes, muffins...and much more!

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    Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

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    Baking Kit XL

    Accessories to master Airfryer baking

    • 1 x baking accessory
    • 9x silicone muffin cups
    Non-stick baking accessory

    Non-stick baking accessory

    Baking accessory. With the Philips Airfryer XL baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The 2L capacity is great for cooking banana bread, cakes, casseroles, meats and other dishes. Enjoy!

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    9 silicon muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

    9 silicon muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

    Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plated steel

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      199
      Product Width
      189
      Product Height
      80
      Product Weight
      0.4 kg
      Package Length
      210
      Package Width
      210
      Package Height
      90
      Package Weight
      0.512 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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