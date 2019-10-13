HD9945/01
Baking Kit XL
This baking kit is the perfect accessory to expand the versatility of your XL Airfryer. Cook and bake delicious lasagna, casseroles, curries, soups, cakes, muffins...and much more!See all benefits
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Baking accessory. With the Philips Airfryer XL baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The 2L capacity is great for cooking banana bread, cakes, casseroles, meats and other dishes. Enjoy!
Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!
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