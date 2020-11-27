Airfryer accessories

For optimal results with the Airfryer, you should use oven-ready products. Oven-ready snacks become golden brown and crispy when prepared in the Airfryer. If you prepare snacks in the Airfryer that are meant to be prepared in a deep-fat fryer, the snacks usually stay pale and are often less crispy. If you did use oven-ready snacks and they do not become crispy and stay pale, please check the following: The amount of ingredients: Put smaller batches of ingredients in the basket. Cover the bottom of the basket with just one layer. Smaller batches are fried more evenly. The set temperature: Most snacks need to be prepared at 200ºC, except for pastry-based snacks. You need to air fry pastry-based snacks at 180ºC. The preparation time: If you have not preheated the Airfryer before you put in the snacks, make sure you add 3 extra minutes to the preparation time when you start frying. Note: Most snacks require the preparation time indicated for an oven to be fully cooked. Preparation times for the deep-fat fryer are shorter and will not lead to a well-cooked result. Most snacks need between 6 and 10 minutes to cook. Tip: If your croquettes or snacks burst when you prepare them in the Airfryer, choose a shorter preparation time. If the snacks still do not turn out crispy and brown, we advise you to contact the Philips Consumer Care Centre in your country.