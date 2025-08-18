Check the wear indicator on your OneBlade to determine when to replace the blade. When the replacement symbol is clearly visible, it's time to change the blade. Each blade should last approximately four months on average, but this may differ depending on your routine.



Alternatively, you can also track the condition of your blade in the Philips OneBlade app.

Tip: OneBlade Intimate blades may differ from the guidance below, because the Skin Protector may prevent the replacement symbol from becoming visible. Each blade is designed to last approximately four months, but this will differ based on your routine and you should replace the blade if you notice decreased performance during this time.