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Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?

Published on 09 July 2026
The estimated charging time for your product is based on charging with a 5 V, equal to or higher than 1 A, USB adapter. Most USB adapters will provide sufficient power to charge the product within the specified time. If an adapter with a lower power rating is used, charging can take longer.

To ensure the correct charging time, we recommend using a 5 V, 1 A USB adapter.

Don't have one? You can obtain a suitable adapter from Philips (for example, the HQ87 IPX4 USB adapter) via www.philips.com/support.

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