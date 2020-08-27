Round baking tins or moulds:

*Airfryer models HD921x, HD922x, HD923x, HD925x, HD962x, HD964x:

Maximum diameter of 16 cm / 6.3 inches or less and a height of 6 cm / 2.4 inches.

*Airfryer model HD924x:

Maximum diameter of 19 cm / 7.5 inches or less and a height of 7 cm / 2.8 inches.

*Airfryer models HD963x, HD965x:

Maximum diameter of 19.5 cm / 7.7 inches or less and a height of 7 cm / 2.8 inches.

Square baking tins or moulds:

*Airfryer models HD921x, HD922x, HD923x, HD925x, HD962x, HD964x:

Maximum size of 16 x 16 cm / 6.3 x 6.3 inches (L x W) on the outer edges and a height of 6 cm / 2.4 inches.

*Airfryer model HD924x:

Maximum size of 19x19 cm / 7.5 x 7.5 inches (LxW) on the outer edges and a height of 7 cm / 2.8 inches.

*Airfryer models HD963x, HD965x:

Maximum size of 19.5x19.5 cm / 7.7 x 7.7 inches (LxW) on the outer edges and a height of 7 cm / 2.8 inches.