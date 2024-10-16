Your Philips Airfryer can be filled up to the "MAX" indication on the basket. The maximum amount depends on the kind of food you want to prepare and the size of your Philips Airfryer. Please find more information below.
How much food can I prepare in my Philips Airfryer?
Published on 16 October 2024
Potatoes or fries
The basket of your Philips Airfryer can hold between max. 500 and 2000 grams of French fries depending on your Airfryer model. You can get the best results by filling the basket up to 2/3 of the max indication. You can find more information about your Airfryer model in your User Manual and the HomeID App. To check or download the User Manual, find your model number on the sticker on the bottom of your appliance and visit www.philips.com/support .
Poultry or meat (as a whole or in pieces)
Depending on your model, your Airfryer can prepare e.g. meat loaf or a whole chicken with a max. weight of between 800 and 2500 grams. In general, you can distribute one layer of meat, poultry etc. over the bottom of the basket of your Airfryer. Make sure that the bottom of the basket is not completely covered so that hot air can still circulate and evenly cook the ingredients. For more information, you can check the HomeID App or your User Manual. To check the User Manual, find the model number of your Airfryer on the bottom of your appliance and visit www.philips.com/support .
Stuffed vegetables, snacks or fragile food
When you prepare stuffed vegetables, filled dough snacks or other fragile food, put one layer on the bottom of the basket of your Airfryer. Make sure you leave enough room between the ingredients so that you can lift them out with a pair of tongs.
Cakes, quiches, muffins or breads
Use a baking tin or oven dish that fits your Airfryer basket and pan while still allowing some space at the sides so that the air can circulate.
Do not fill oven trays or baking tins more than halfway, as the dough will rise during air-frying. If you put too much dough in the tray or baking tin, the rising dough may touch the heating element of your Airfryer and the top may get burnt.
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Do not fill oven trays or baking tins more than halfway, as the dough will rise during air-frying. If you put too much dough in the tray or baking tin, the rising dough may touch the heating element of your Airfryer and the top may get burnt.
Did the solutions above help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.