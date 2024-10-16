2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: NA341/00, NA331/00, HD9285/90. Click here to show more product numbers ›
How do I use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?
Why does my Philips Airfryer beep during cooking?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
How much food can I prepare in my Philips Airfryer?
Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer
How and when should I use oil in my Philips Airfryer?
Which frozen chips can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
Can I use baking paper/foil in my Philips Airfryer?
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of food can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
How to clean my Philips Airfryer