ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Support homepage

Philips Support

How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?

To detach the basket from the pan of your Philips Airfryer, do the following:

  1. Slide the transparent lid to access the release button.
  2. Press the release button and simultaneously detach the basket of the Philips Airfryer. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA341/00, NA331/00, HD9285/90. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage