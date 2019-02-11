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Is my phone or tablet compatible with the NutriU App?

Published on 2019-02-11

The NutriU app is compatible with Apple iPhones (version 5C or higher). If you’re using an iPhone, you'll need to have iOS 9.0 or higher installed. Android users will need Android 5 or higher.

The app can also be run on tablets, but as it is designed for smartphones you might not be able to view it correctly on a tablet.

Please find all technical requirements as well as info on which operating systems the app is compatible with and a list of smartphones it has been tested with at: http://philips.com/nutriu,

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