QP2510/10 OneBlade
When should I replace the blades of my Philips OneBlade?

If you are wondering when you should replace the blades of your Philips OneBlade, find the answer here.

Replacement indicator for OneBlade blades

Like any other blade, the blades of your OneBlade will become blunt over time, which can result in increased hair pulling and reduced cutting performance. Therefore, it is important to replace these blades regularly.

We recommend replacing the blades every four months. However, this can vary depending on usage and hair type. If you have very thick hair or if you use the OneBlade very frequently, the blades may need to be replaced sooner than four months. If you are a light user, then the blades can last much longer.

The OneBlade is equipped with a blade-wear indicator. This means that with use you will see a green patch develop on your blade. This patch is also indicated by arrows on the side. Once this patch is completely green, it is a signal for you to get a new blade.

To buy new blades for your Philips OneBlade, visit our website.

