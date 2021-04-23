If you need to know how to clean the inside/heating element of your Philips Airfryer, please find the right steps to follow below.
How to clean the inside/heating element of my Philips Airfryer
Instruction video for cleaning your Philips Airfryer
The video below will help you to understand how to clean the inside/heating element of your Philips Airfryer.
Instructions on cleaning the inside of your Philips Airfryer
Please follow the steps below to clean the inside/heating element of your Airfryer:
Note: The pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer are dishwasher-proof.
- Unplug your Philips Airfryer and make sure it is not hot.
- Remove the basket and the pan.
- Turn the appliance upside down to reach the heating element more easily.
- Use a soft sponge with hot water to clean the inside of the appliance.
- If necessary, food residues stuck to the heating element can be removed with a soft- to medium-bristle brush. Do not use a steel wire brush or a hard-bristle brush, as this might damage the coating of the heating element.
- After cleaning your Philips Airfryer, turn the appliance back to the upright position, turn it on and let it run for a few minutes without any food in it. Loosened residues that could not be wiped off will now be caught in the pan.
