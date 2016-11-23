IPL treatment works because the energy of the light is absorbed by the melanin (type of pigment) of the hair. Since blonde, grey and white hairs do not contain any or enough melanin, IPL treatment will never work on these hair colours. Red hair contains a different type of melanin which is not responsive to IPL.

Lumea is also not suitable for dark skin tones (Philips Lumea models BRI860, BRI861, BRI862, BRI863, BRI864, SC1981-SC1985, SC1991-SC1999) or very dark skin tones (all models), as it can cause skin damage such as burns, blisters or discolouring.