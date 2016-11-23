IPL treatment works because the energy of the light is absorbed by the melanin (type of pigment) of the hair. Since blonde, grey and white hairs do not contain any or enough melanin, IPL treatment will never work on these hair colours. Red hair contains a different type of melanin which is not responsive to IPL. Lumea is also not suitable for very dark skin tones, as it can cause skin damage, such as burns, blisters or discolouring.

Check the skin types and body hair colour chart to see if Philips Lumea is suitable for you.