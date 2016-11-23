Philips Lumea has been developed with your safety in mind. However, it is important to note that it is not suitable for certain situations and conditions.
Are there warnings or cautions for using Philips Lumea?
Skin and Body Hair Type
IPL treatment works because the energy of the light is absorbed by the melanin (type of pigment) of the hair. Since blonde, grey and white hairs do not contain any or enough melanin, IPL treatment will never work on these hair colours. Red hair contains a different type of melanin which is not responsive to IPL. Lumea is also not suitable for very dark skin tones, as it can cause skin damage, such as burns, blisters or discolouring.
Check the skin types and body hair colour chart to see if Philips Lumea is suitable for you.
Medical Condition
Philips Lumea should not be used by women with medical conditions such as skin cancer, lesions, epilepsy, vascular disorders, immunosuppressive disorders or skin allergies to light. If you take any medications: Please check the information for your prescription to find out whether it can potentially cause photosensitivity. If it can, do not use Philips Lumea. Other medications may cause a reaction, so please consult your doctor before use.
Other Restrictions
Never use the device if you have diabetes
Do not use IPL hair removal if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
Do not use near any piercings, tattoos, injection sites (e.g. for insulin), pacemakers or implants.
Please see the user manual for more detailed information.