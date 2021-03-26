If you are not satisfied with the shaving results of your Philips OneBlade, read our troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue.
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
OneBlade is not meant to give a close shave
The Philips OneBlade is designed to trim your long facial hair for a clean look. If you are looking for a close, clean everyday shave, we would recommend one of our dedicated Philips Face Shavers.
Tips to use Philips OneBlade
To get the best results from your Philips OneBlade, make sure you follow the correct instructions on how to use it. Here are some useful shaving tips when using the OneBlade.
Clean your skin before using the OneBlade on it.
Place the blade flat on your skin to ensure full contact.
Move the blade against the grain.
Make long strokes while you press lightly.