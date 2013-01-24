Home
Sports headphones

SHQ4300OR/00
    Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

    The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4300 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always.

      Secure fit and lightweight

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
      • Neckband
      11.4g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

      11.4g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

      Weighing in at just 11.4g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

      Flexible neckband auto-adjusts to your head for an ideal fit

      Flexible neckband auto-adjusts to your head for an ideal fit

      A neckband made with a supple spring-wire that moulds itself to you makes these Actionfit headphones effortlessly comfortable. Lightweight rubberized earhooks and elastic rubber neckband feel secure yet comfortable throughout any workout.

      High performance sound drives peak performance

      High performance sound drives peak performance

      8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

      Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.

      Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

      Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

      Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

      3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

      3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

      Insert earphones provide sound isolation

      Insert earphones create a tight seal in the earcanal, resulting in a strong isolation effect. Our oval acoustics tubes are ergonomically optimized to ensure exceptional fit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Orange

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        single sided
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        5 - 24 000  Hz

