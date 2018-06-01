2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ4300LF/00
Available in
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
The featherweight Actionfit SHQ4300 is engineered from ultra light, flexible and sweat proof rubber, ensuring a perfect fit that you will want to keep on long after your workout. Their rich deep bass keeps you motivated always.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Neckband
Weighing in at just 11.4g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
OmarVromVrom
01/06/2018
United Kingdom
Awesome Headphones
Owned it for years now, and am always in a search for headphones and music stuff, but this one has been the best fit for me over the years...brilliant design and super freakin light weight and voice excellence and no voice leak at al....BRILLIANT Headphones. (I just need Philips to make me a wireless one, that's all i need nowadays)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones
Raymond79
15/10/2017
United Kingdom
Not good
Awful! Do not fit in ear canal, thus giving off horrible tinny sound, zero bass!! Awful!!!!
This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones
This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones