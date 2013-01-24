Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Bluetooth headphones

SHB3595BK/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound. Wireless freedom, powerful sound. Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
    -{discount-value}

    Bluetooth headphones

    SHB3595BK/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

    The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

    Bluetooth headphones

    Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

    The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

    Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

    The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

    Bluetooth headphones

    Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

    The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all wireless-headphones
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      • 6 hrs playtime
      Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

      Support Bluetooth 4.1 + HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

      Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

      Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

      Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear and powerful sound

      Compact and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver precise sound with powerful bass, for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

      Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

      Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

      The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise

      Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

      Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

      Wireless control and enjoyment of music and calls

      Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy to use remote control.

      Lightweight Neckband Design

      The lightweight neckband design ensures you can wear comfortably for longer time, without messing up your hair or pressing on your head

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • Handsfree
        • HFP
        • HSP

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.3783  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 75797 1
        Height
        8.5  cm
        Length
        18.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.1434  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Tare weight
        0.2349  kg
        Width
        16.8  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.715  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 75797 4
        Height
        18.3  cm
        Length
        34.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.5736  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.1414  kg
        Width
        19.4  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 75797 7
        Gross weight
        0.0459  kg
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0239  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.022  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        7  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.18  cm
        Height
        1.35  cm
        Weight
        0.01145  kg
        Width
        2  cm

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes ear caps
      • USB charging cable

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.