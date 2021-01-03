2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB3595WT/10
Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
The compact SHB3595 Bluetooth? earphones delivers powerful sound with up to 6 hours of wireless music enjoyment. Portable solution for convenience use.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
6 hrs playtime
Oval sound tube inserts seals out ambient noise, while its semi-closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Irritated27
03/01/2021
South Africa
The product is not useable.
There is a constant buzzing noise during playback which is incredibly irritating.
This review was made for 3000 series SHB3595BK Bluetooth headphones
Date of Use 2020-12-03
This review was made for 3000 series SHB3595BK Bluetooth headphones
Date of Use 2020-12-03