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2 year warranty
All series
Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump
Discontinued
Support
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User manual
All (5)
Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Is it still safe to use the honey-coloured BPA-free breast pump and/or feeding bottles?
What are Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
When should I buy a breast pump?
Breast pads
Breast milk storage cups
Breast milk storage bags
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.