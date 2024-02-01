Search terms

    Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 3000 Series. Enjoy up to 5x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush

    Gently removes up to 5x more plaque*

    • Gently removes 5x more plaque
    • Pressure Sensor
    • 3 intensities
    • Easy Start
    • SmartTimer & Quadpacer
    Gently removes up to 5x more plaque*

    Gently removes up to 5x more plaque*

    This electric toothbrush comes our W brush head. It uses densely-packed bristles to deliver up to 5x more plaque removal*, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    It’s easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a pressure sensor with haptic feedback to detect excessive pressure. If you're brushing too hard, it will let you know through gentle vibrations as a reminder to ease-off the pressure to help your gums stay protected.

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Enjoy a pleasurable clean with 3 intensity settings. Choose between High, Medium and Low. Whether you want a little more vigor or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it.

    Easy switch to electric brushing

    Easy switch to electric brushing

    Sonicare easy-start program is designed for those who are new to brushing with an electric toothbrush. The program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power across your first 14 cleans.

    Guided brushing sessions

    Guided brushing sessions

    Ace your session time with Sonicare’s cleaning timers. Every 30 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

    14-day battery life

    14-day battery life

    Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after one full charge. Bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Intensities

      Medium
      For an everyday clean

    • Power

      Voltage
      DC5V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 14 days
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Timer
      SmarTimer and QuadPacer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 3100 Series
      Brush head
      1 Optimal White W
      Charger
      1 USB charger

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      Up to 5x more plaque removal*

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean

    • vs. a manual toothbrush

