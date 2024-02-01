Search terms

    Philips Sonicare 2100 Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX4021/02

    Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 2000 Series. Enjoy up to 3x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush

    Philips Sonicare 2100 Rechargeable toothbrush

    Gently removes up to 3x more plaque*

    • Gently removes 3x more plaque
    • 2 intensities
    • Easy Start
    • SmartTimer & Quadpacer
    • 14-day battery life
    This electric toothbrush comes with our Intercare brush head. The extra-long bristles help remove more plaque from between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Enjoy a pleasurable clean with 2 intensity settings. Choose between Medium and Low. Whether you want a little more vigor or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it.

    Sonicare easy-start program is designed for those who are new to brushing with an electric toothbrush. The program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power across your first 14 cleans.

    Ace your session time with Sonicare’s cleaning timers. Every 30 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

    Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after one full charge. Bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Intensities

      Medium
      For an everyday clean

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Energy Consumption
      Standby without display <0.5 W (automatically reached within 1 minute)
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Timer
      SmarTimer and QuadPacer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 2100 rechargeable toothbrush
      Brush head
      1 InterCare
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      Up to 3x more plaque removal*

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean

    • vs. a manual toothbrush

