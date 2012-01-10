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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
5.1 Home theater
Discontinued
Support
HTS3520/98
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Firmware upgrade readme file
Software upgrade
Localized commercial leaflet
User manual - English (US)
All (4)
Why does the Audio Sync menu pops-up when I change HDMI resolution?
How to connect my Philips system to my TV?
How to perform an update of my Philips device via USB?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
I forgot the password of my Philips device
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