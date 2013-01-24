Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

shaving heads

HQ8/50
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
    -{discount-value}

    shaving heads

    HQ8/50
    Find support for this product

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    shaving heads

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • Discontinued
      • Buy SH50 instead
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Comfort shaving heads

      Comfort shaving heads

      The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        3
        Fits product types
        • HQ7100
        • HQ7140
        • HQ7160
        • HQ7180
        • HQ7200
        • HQ7240
        • HQ7290
        • HQ7742
        • HQ7760
        • HQ7762
        • HQ7780
        • HQ7782
        • HQ8445
        • HQ8830
        • HQ8850
        • HQ8870
        • HQ8880
        • HQ8882
        • HQ8890
        • HQ8894
        • AT750
        • AT751
        • AT890
        • AT891
        • HQ7120
        • HQ7141
        • HQ7142
        • HQ7143
        • HQ7165
        • HQ7260
        • HQ7300
        • HQ7310
        • HQ7320
        • HQ7330
        • HQ7340
        • HQ7350
        • HQ7360
        • HQ7363
        • HQ7380
        • HQ7390
        • HQ7890
        • HQ8825
        • HQ8845
        • HQ8865
        • HQ8875
        • HQ8885
        • HQ8893
        • PT710
        • PT715
        • PT720
        • PT725
        • PT730
        • PT735
        • PT860
        • PT870
        Upgraded shaving heads
        HQ8 has been replaced by SH50

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        • -{discount-value}

        Recently viewed products

          • -{discount-value}

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.