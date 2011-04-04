Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits
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Keep a close shave
Change heads every 2 years for best results
- Discontinued
- Buy SH50 instead
Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Precision Cutting System
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Comfort shaving heads
The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
Technical Specifications
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Shaving heads
- Fits product types
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HQ7100
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HQ7140
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HQ7160
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HQ7180
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HQ7200
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HQ7240
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HQ7290
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HQ7742
-
HQ7760
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HQ7762
-
HQ7780
-
HQ7782
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HQ8445
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HQ8830
-
HQ8850
-
HQ8870
-
HQ8880
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HQ8882
-
HQ8890
-
HQ8894
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AT750
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AT751
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AT890
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AT891
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HQ7120
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HQ7141
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HQ7142
-
HQ7143
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HQ7165
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HQ7260
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HQ7300
-
HQ7310
-
HQ7320
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HQ7330
-
HQ7340
-
HQ7350
-
HQ7360
-
HQ7363
-
HQ7380
-
HQ7390
-
HQ7890
-
HQ8825
-
HQ8845
-
HQ8865
-
HQ8875
-
HQ8885
-
HQ8893
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PT710
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PT715
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PT720
-
PT725
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PT730
-
PT735
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PT860
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PT870
- Shaving heads per packaging
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3
- Upgraded shaving heads
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HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
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