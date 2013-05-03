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  • Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs. Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs. Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.
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    Shaver series 3000 Wet & dry electric shaver

    AT790/17

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.

    The new Philips CareTouch shaver is designed to help reduce ingrown hairs to give you smooth skin every day. With Aquatec Wet & Dry you can enjoy a refreshing wet shave when used with gel or foam or a convenient shave when used dry.

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    Shaver series 3000 Wet & dry electric shaver

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    Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.

    • CareTouch
    GentleCut heads cut just above skin level for smooth skin

    GentleCut heads cut just above skin level for smooth skin

    Gently cut just above skin level for smooth skin.

    Aquatec Wet&Dry - Refreshing wet shave or an easy dry shave

    Aquatec Wet&Dry - Refreshing wet shave or an easy dry shave

    Shave wet with gel or foam for extra skin protection or dry for convenience.

    Rotary Comfort System effortlessly glides over your skin

    Rotary Comfort System effortlessly glides over your skin

    Effortlessly glides over your skin for enhanced comfort and smoothness.

    Pop-up trimmer: Perfect for sideburns and mustache

    Pop-up trimmer: Perfect for sideburns and mustache

    The full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and mustache.

    Up to 40 minutes of cordless power

    Up to 40 minutes of cordless power

    Up to 40 minutes of cordless power. Fully charges in 8 hours.

    Fully washable: Simply rinse under the tap

    Fully washable: Simply rinse under the tap

    Battery low, battery full and charging indicator

    Battery low, battery full and charging indicator

    Lithium-Ion battery for long-lasting power

    Lithium-Ion battery for long-lasting power

    Technical Specifications

    • Power system

      8-hour full charge
      Yes
      Rechargeable Cordless
      Use Anywhere!
      Up to 40 min. cordless shaving
      Yes
      Worldwide voltage
      Adjusts from 100V to 240 V

    • Electronic features

      Battery Light
      Yes
      Battery Low/Full Indicator
      Yes
      Electronic On/Off Button
      Yes
      LED Charge
      Yes

    • Shaving system

      Aquatec wet & dry
      Yes
      Fully washable
      Yes
      GentleCut heads
      Yes
      Pop-up trimmer
      Yes
      Rotary Comfort system
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Power cord
      Yes
      Protective cap
      Yes

    • Service

      Replacement head
      • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
      • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

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