shaving heads
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
products found for No products found for
Keep a close shave
Change heads every 2 years for best results
- CloseCut
- Fits HQ900 series
- Fits HQ64, HQ66, HQ68, HQ69
CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave
CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.
Technical Specifications
-
Shaving heads
- Fits product types
-
-
HQ6415
-
HQ6423
-
HQ6610
-
HQ6613
-
HQ6646
-
HQ6675
-
HQ6676
-
HQ6695
-
HQ6696
-
HQ6831
-
HQ6842
-
HQ6843
-
HQ6844
-
HQ6857
-
HQ6859
-
HQ6863
-
HQ6874
-
HQ6879
-
HQ6900
-
HQ6920
-
HQ6940
-
HQ6941
-
HQ6950
-
HQ6970
-
HQ6990
-
HQ6640\HQ6605
-
HQ6645
-
HQ6849
-
HQ6853
-
HQ6854
-
HQ6855
- Shaving heads per packaging
-
3
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.