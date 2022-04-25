2 year warranty
Discontinued
Close even on the neck
A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.
CloseCut heads Flex & Float
35mins cordless use/8h charge
Pop-up trimmer
CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time that's around 14 shaves after 8 hours of charging.
4.1
of 5
285
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Revtrev
25/04/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
surprisingly good
As my eyesight is getting difficult my wife bought this for me. I wa a little sceptical as I had a foil type many ears ago and did not like it. This has been a joy to use. So convenient. Easy to handle, gives a good shave and after 10 days there is still plenty of charge left
Pros
Easy to use. Lightweight. Holds charge fir long time. Cleans under the tap
Cons
Nothing yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2022-03-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2022-03-25
Popsie
17/04/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent no frills shaver
This is a very good shaver giving great results either when used dry or wet
Pros
good battery life, clean and close shave
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-12-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-12-17
Mike1g4cfz
18/01/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A Quality Shave
The shaver gives an excellent shave, is comfortable to use and the battery life is excellent and charging is quick and efficient.
Pros
Easy to use, quick to shave
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3580/06 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2019-12-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3580/06 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2019-12-18
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.