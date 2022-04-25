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Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Dry electric shaver

HQ6976/16

4.1

| (285) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

Close even on the neck

A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

CloseCut blades

Close even on the neck

  • CloseCut heads Flex & Float

  • 35mins cordless use/8h charge

  • Pop-up trimmer

CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.

Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

35+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time that's around 14 shaves after 8 hours of charging.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

285

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

25/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

surprisingly good

As my eyesight is getting difficult my wife bought this for me. I wa a little sceptical as I had a foil type many ears ago and did not like it. This has been a joy to use. So convenient. Easy to handle, gives a good shave and after 10 days there is still plenty of charge left

Pros

Easy to use. Lightweight. Holds charge fir long time. Cleans under the tap

Cons

Nothing yet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2022-03-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2022-03-25

17/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent no frills shaver

This is a very good shaver giving great results either when used dry or wet

Pros

good battery life, clean and close shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-12-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-12-17

18/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A Quality Shave

The shaver gives an excellent shave, is comfortable to use and the battery life is excellent and charging is quick and efficient.

Pros

Easy to use, quick to shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3580/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2019-12-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3580/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2019-12-18

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 