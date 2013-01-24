Home
Shaver series 3000

Dry electric shaver

HQ6976/16
  • Close even on the neck Close even on the neck Close even on the neck
    Close even on the neck

    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

      Close even on the neck

      CloseCut blades

      • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
      • 35mins cordless use/8h charge
      • Pop-up trimmer
      CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

      CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

      CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Charging indicator

      Charging indicator

      35+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

      You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time that's around 14 shaves after 8 hours of charging.

      Replacement heads

      For maximum performance replace your shaving heads every two years with HQ56

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        8 hours
        Charging
        • Corded/cordless
        • Charging indicator

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240  V
        Run time
        30  min

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        CloseCut
        Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

