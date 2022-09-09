2 year warranty
Discontinued
Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing Technology, the Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!
Smart Sensing technology
Fat Removal technology
Rapid Air Technology
Black, copper, 1.4kg
Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. Fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish-with just one touch, your Airfryer XXL will do the thinking and cooking for you.
You can save your favorite dish and it will make it just the way you like, every time. And at the touch of one button. The favorite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience. Whether it's a delicious hot breakfast or favorite family recipe, it's perfect every time.
Enjoy healthier fried food thats crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat*. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results** and delicious taste.
5.0
of 5
30
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Wardah
09/09/2022
South Africa
So impressed with Essential XL Airfryer
I have just recently upgraded my original Philips Airfryer to the fancy new tech savvy Essential XL Airfryer. I have got to say I continue to be blown away at how impressive this nifty kitchen appliance is! The app is incredible! I cooked a roast chicken in my Airfryer and the correct settings and time was automatically sent to the Airfryer based on the recipe I chose. I am fangirling big time on my new Airfryer!
Pros
It’s a timesaver and perfect for someone new to cooking! The app is EVERYTHING!!
Cons
None, I have nothing negative to say about this appliance!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2022-08-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2022-08-09
TigerT
05/09/2022
South Africa
Cooking made simple with the Airfryer
Cooking daily for our family is both time consuming and exhausting between the hours we work and kids school schedules. The Airfryer makes life easier for cooking simple healthy meals and snacks for the kids. Very excited about our appliance that has me getting me cooking more than I did before.
This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2022-08-05
This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2022-08-05
The Leaf Eaters
05/09/2022
South Africa
Outstanding product!
Probably the most silent airfryer I have ever heard. I love the keep warm mode as well as the smart technology. Top notch!
Pros
Silent, no pre-heating needed, fat removal technology, quick.
Cons
None come to mind.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2022-08-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2022-08-05
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.