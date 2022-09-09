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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/99
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  • Front Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/99
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9860/99
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Discontinued

PremiumAirfryer XXL

HD9860/99

5

| (30) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing Technology, the Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Perfect results at the touch of a button

Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

  • Smart Sensing technology

  • Fat Removal technology

  • Rapid Air Technology

  • Black, copper, 1.4kg

Smart Chef programs for popular dishes

Smart Chef programs for popular dishes

Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. Fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish-with just one touch, your Airfryer XXL will do the thinking and cooking for you.

Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

You can save your favorite dish and it will make it just the way you like, every time. And at the touch of one button. The favorite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience. Whether it's a delicious hot breakfast or favorite family recipe, it's perfect every time.

The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

Enjoy healthier fried food thats crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat*. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results** and delicious taste.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

30

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/09/2022

South Africa

South Africa

So impressed with Essential XL Airfryer

I have just recently upgraded my original Philips Airfryer to the fancy new tech savvy Essential XL Airfryer. I have got to say I continue to be blown away at how impressive this nifty kitchen appliance is! The app is incredible! I cooked a roast chicken in my Airfryer and the correct settings and time was automatically sent to the Airfryer based on the recipe I chose. I am fangirling big time on my new Airfryer!

Pros

It’s a timesaver and perfect for someone new to cooking! The app is EVERYTHING!!

Cons

None, I have nothing negative to say about this appliance!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2022-08-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2022-08-09

05/09/2022

South Africa

South Africa

Cooking made simple with the Airfryer

Cooking daily for our family is both time consuming and exhausting between the hours we work and kids school schedules. The Airfryer makes life easier for cooking simple healthy meals and snacks for the kids. Very excited about our appliance that has me getting me cooking more than I did before.

This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2022-08-05

This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2022-08-05

05/09/2022

South Africa

South Africa

Outstanding product!

Probably the most silent airfryer I have ever heard. I love the keep warm mode as well as the smart technology. Top notch!

Pros

Silent, no pre-heating needed, fat removal technology, quick.

Cons

None come to mind.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2022-08-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9860/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2022-08-05

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  2. Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

  3. Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.