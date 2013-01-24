Home
    Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

    The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you.With Smart Sensing technology,it is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes.Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

    The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you.With Smart Sensing technology,it is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes.Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

      Perfect results at the touch of a button

      • Smart Sensing technology
      • Fat Removal technology
      • Rapid Air Technology
      • Black, copper, 1.4kg
      Smart Sensing technology

      Smart Sensing technology

      The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose a food type and press the button to cook. Smart sensor automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless perfect results. Every time!

      Smart Chef programs for popular dishes

      Smart Chef programs for popular dishes

      Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. Fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish-with just one touch, your Airfryer XXL will do the thinking and cooking for you.

      Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

      Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

      You can save your favorite dish and it will make it just the way you like, every time. And at the touch of one button. The favorite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience. Whether it's a delicious hot breakfast or favorite family recipe, it's perfect every time.

      The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

      The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

      Enjoy healthier fried food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat*. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results* and delicious taste.

      The only Airfryer with Fat removal technology

      The only Airfryer with Fat removal technology

      Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. Phillips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat****.

      XXL capacity,cooks a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

      XXL capacity,cooks a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

      Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Cook up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket.

      Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

      Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

      You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

      Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

      Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

      You can be inspired to become a master Airfryer chef. With the purchase of your new Philips Airfryer XXL you get exclusive access to our NutriU app. Browse hundreds of delicious recipes. And try out even more tasty dishes with your complimentary Phillips Airfryer Recipe Book.

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert.All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

      Cooks meals 1.5 times faster than an oven**

      Cooks meals 1.5 times faster than an oven**

      Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven**. Best of all, you don't need to preheat your AirFryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.

      Convenient Keep Warm mode

      Convenient Keep Warm mode

      With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at an ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Recipe booklet

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • Cancel button
        • Integrated cord storage
        • LED display
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Preset cooking function
        • Time control
        Prefix programs
        5
        Keep warm function
        30 min

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Power
        2200-2225  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        433.10x321.60x315.70  mm
        Weight of product
        7.99  kg

      • Design and finishing

        Color of control panel
        Black
        Color(s)
        Deep black with copper
        Material of main body
        Plastic

            • Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
            • Compared to fresh fries cooked in conventional Philips fryer
            • Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
            • From 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min

