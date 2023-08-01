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  • Baking Kit XXL Baking Kit XXL Baking Kit XXL

    Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XXL

    HD9957/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Baking Kit XXL

    With this special Philips airfryer baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way.

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    Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XXL

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    Baking Kit XXL

    Accessories to master Airfryer baking

    • Baking tray (2.5L)
    • 9 Silicone muffin cups
    XXL baking accessory

    XXL baking accessory

    With the Philips Airfryer XXL baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The 2.5L capacity is great for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittata, lasagna, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes. Enjoy!

    Diswasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Diswasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    9 silicone muffin cups for different dishes

    9 silicone muffin cups for different dishes

    Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Aluminum Alloy

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      208
      Product Width
      205
      Product Height
      90
      Product Weight
      0.38 kg
      Package Length
      208
      Package Width
      205
      Package Height
      90
      Package Weight
      0.52 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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