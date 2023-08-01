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  • Grill Kit XXL Grill Kit XXL Grill Kit XXL

    Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit XXL

    HD9959/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Grill Kit XXL

    With this special Philips Airfryer Grill Kit, you can make all your favorite grilling recipes. Master how to grill delicious meat and vegetables in an easy, quick and healthy way.

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    Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit XXL

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    Grill Kit XXL

    Accessories to master Airfryer grilling

    • Grill plate
    • 6 Skewers
    Grill plate accessory

    Grill plate accessory

    Get perfectly grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the grill plate and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges.

    Easy cleaning and storing

    Easy cleaning and storing

    You can safely put these Airfryer grilling plate and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

    6 skewers to make special grilled recipes

    6 skewers to make special grilled recipes

    Use these skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Daily inspiration for new recipes

    Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

    Double layer cooking

    Double layer cooking

    The grill accessory can be used as a double layer to increase the cookig capacity! Simply put your favorite foods like burger patties, vegetables, chicken drumsticks, and more above and below the grill plate to maximise your Airfryer's cooking space.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Aluminum Alloy
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      6 skewers
      Included Accessories 2
      Grill Plate

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      209
      Product Width
      213
      Product Height
      65
      Product Weight
      0.37 kg
      Package Length
      215
      Package Width
      215
      Package Height
      80
      Package Weight
      0.53 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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