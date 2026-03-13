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2 year warranty

All series

Essential Airfryer XL

Discontinued

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EssentialAirfryer XL

HD9260/99

Essential Airfryer XL

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Essential Airfryer XL

  • PDF file, 11.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7x faster airflow.

  • PDF file
  • 22 October 2026

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