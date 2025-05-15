Your Philips Airfryer could have a window either on the pan or at the top front of the appliance (see image below). Depending on your model, follow the steps below to clean the window of your Airfryer.

The window is on the pan

In this case, you can simply use the dishwasher or wash it by hand using a soft sponge and any generic washing-up liquid.

The window is at the top front of the appliance