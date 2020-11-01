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  • Standard Product Photo Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer

Discontinued

ClearTouch EssenceGarment Steamer

GC535/35

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents

The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With MyEssence fragrance cap

Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents

  • 2000 W

  • MyEssence fragrance cap

  • Hang&lock

Steam delivers your own favorite scent on your clothes

Steam delivers your own favorite scent on your clothes

Powerful steam delivers your own favorite scent to your clothes thanks to the innovative MyEssence fragrance cap.

Extra powerful steam

Extra powerful steam

Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

Removes cigarette, food and body odors

Removes cigarette, food and body odors

Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

01/11/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Stylish and effective

Compact light one button operation short startup time does the job quickly and efective

Pros

Compact light effective stylish

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer

Date of Use 2019-09-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer

Date of Use 2019-09-30

29/09/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Great features,simple to use,easy storage

I love my garment steamer its save me time and gauranteed not to burn my clothes especially my eastern wear garments. A must have in every home. It's also portable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer

05/06/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Double Up

Was offered Double Up at Makro Cape Gate Cape Town. Registered but no feedback! No Double Up incentive either?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.