Search terms
Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents
The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents
The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning. See all benefits
Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents
The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents
The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning. See all benefits
Powerful steam delivers your own favorite scent to your clothes thanks to the innovative MyEssence fragrance cap.
Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.
Unique Hang&Lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming - even with your own hanger.
The steamer head has an XL stainless steel steam plate which delivers faster results.
1.2 L detachable water tank with special water inlet for extra hygiene.
Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.
Easy to use
Accessories included
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
Scale management
Size and weight