2 year warranty
Discontinued
Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents
The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning.
Ironing brand
2000 W
MyEssence fragrance cap
Hang&lock
Powerful steam delivers your own favorite scent to your clothes thanks to the innovative MyEssence fragrance cap.
Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.
Awards
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Grossy
01/11/2020
South Africa
Stylish and effective
Compact light one button operation short startup time does the job quickly and efective
Pros
Compact light effective stylish
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer
Date of Use 2019-09-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer
Date of Use 2019-09-30
Sharon
29/09/2019
South Africa
Great features,simple to use,easy storage
I love my garment steamer its save me time and gauranteed not to burn my clothes especially my eastern wear garments. A must have in every home. It's also portable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer
nelis
05/06/2019
South Africa
Double Up
Was offered Double Up at Makro Cape Gate Cape Town. Registered but no feedback! No Double Up incentive either?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ClearTouch Essence GC535/35 Garment Steamer
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.