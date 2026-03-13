2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
GC535/35
Discontinued
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Should my Philips Garment Steamer's tank be emptied after usage?
How do I use my Philips stand garment steamer’s glove?
How should I steam a shirt with my Philips stand steamer?
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips stand garment steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer steams weakly or irregularly
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
Head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water
The base of my Philips garment steamer is leaking
The hose of my Philips stand garment steamer is stiff