Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Ironing (30)

0 Filters

Filters

0 Filters
Product type
Steam boost
Water tank capacity
1.2 L to 1.7 L

Large water tank for up to 2 hours of ironing without the need to refill.
Revolutionary technology
Guaranteed no burn

Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. You can safely leave the hot iron on the board or on your fabrics without any worry.
Product group
Fast & Compact series

Faster ironing with more steam compared to a steam iron, yet light and compact.

Didn't find what you were looking for?

View all products

Recently viewed products