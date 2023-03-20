QP2824/10
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.See all benefits
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Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
Trim your beard to a precision stubble length with one of the included 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble.
Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!
OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily on your face or body. Includes two blades - one for face, and one for body.
OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.
Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience
OneBlade is fully waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry, even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.
Rechargeable NimH battery delivers 45 minutes of constant shaving power after an 8 hour charge.
Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.
Trimming & shaving performance
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Ease of use
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