Shaver series 3000

Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

S3232/52
    Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result.

    Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits

    Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits

    Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits

      Clean shave, More comfort

      • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
      • PowerCut Blades
      • 60 min shaving, 1 hr charge
      Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

      Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

      Get a clean shave with Philips shaver. It features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even finish.

      PowerCut Blades are engineered for a consistent clean shave

      PowerCut Blades are engineered for a consistent clean shave

      Experience consistent shaving results with self-sharpening blades that are precision-engineered for a convenient clean shave.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      The wet and dry shaver can be used to your preference. At the sink or in the shower, get a convenient dry shave or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      Shave for up to 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Monitor remaining battery power at a glance

      Monitor remaining battery power at a glance

      You can easily see how much power is left with the 3-level battery indicator. It shows you when the battery is full, running low, or if it's charging.

      5-minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

      5-minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

      In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

      27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

      Get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

      Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

      Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.

      Anti-slip handle for a secure shave

      Anti-slip handle for a secure shave

      Ergonomically designed for precision and ease, the anti-slip rubber handle of this wet and dry electric shaver provides a secure grip in the shower or at the sink.

      Convenient storage at home or on-the-go

      Convenient storage at home or on-the-go

      The convenient travel pouch provides safe and compact storage at home or on-the-go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        PowerCut blade system
        Contour following
        5D Pivot & Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        3 level battery indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Operation
        • Unplug before use
        • Cordless use only

      • Design

        Color
        Shiny Light Blue
        Handle
        • Ergonomic grip & handling
        • Non-slip rubber handle

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2-year warranty
        Yes

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

