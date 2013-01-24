Search terms
Clean shave, More comfort
Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits
Get a clean shave with Philips shaver. It features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even finish.
Experience consistent shaving results with self-sharpening blades that are precision-engineered for a convenient clean shave.
The wet and dry shaver can be used to your preference. At the sink or in the shower, get a convenient dry shave or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
Shave for up to 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.
Clean your electric shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
You can easily see how much power is left with the 3-level battery indicator. It shows you when the battery is full, running low, or if it's charging.
In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades.
Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.
Ergonomically designed for precision and ease, the anti-slip rubber handle of this wet and dry electric shaver provides a secure grip in the shower or at the sink.
The convenient travel pouch provides safe and compact storage at home or on-the-go.
