2 year warranty
You can use the bikini trimmer head to trim the bikini area and create different styles. You can also attach the bikini trimmer comb to cut hairs to a length of 3 mm.
Note: If the cutting element falls off the bikini trimmer head, you can put it back into place. Press the cutting element onto the trimming head so that it clicks into place.
When using the device in the intimate area (the outside and inside of the outer labia), ensure that you use the trimmer head with the comb attached.
To attach the comb (Image 1):
To remove the comb (Image 2):
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL128/10.
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips Lady Shaver?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?