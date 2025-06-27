To maintain optimum performance of your Philips groomer, it is important to clean the product after each use. Do not use corrosive detergents, scouring pads or cloths, petrol, acetone etc. to clean the groomer.
See the following instructions on how to clean your Philips groomer below.
Tip: when storing your Philips groomer after cleaning, store it with a comb or protection cap attached to protect the blades from accidental damage.
Washable groomers
Washable groomers have a water tap printed on the back of the handle or located in the user manual.
Washable groomers with a water tap can be cleaned with water, however this does not mean that you can use it to clip or trim your hair in the shower or bath.
To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and affect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer. Never immerse the appliance in water.
Showerproof groomers
Showerproof groomers have a shower/bath symbol and can be safely cleaned with water and used while taking a shower or bath. For safety reasons, these waterproof groomers can only be used cordless and will not turn on if they are connected to the power supply.
Before cleaning, ensure the power is off and the appliance is disconnected from the wall socket. To clean these devices, take off any comb and the cutting unit of the device. Clean the comb and cutting unit under a warm tap. Shake off excess water and allow the parts to air dry completely. Never dry the cutting unit with a towel or tissue as this may cause damage.
Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective oil on the cutter and effect its performance.
For more detailed instructions of your model, please refer to the user manual.
Non-washable groomers
These groomers have a crossed-out tap symbol located in the user manual or printed on the back of the handle. These appliances cannot be washed with water. Before cleaning, ensure the power is off and the appliance is disconnected from the wall socket. Remove the grooming comb and the cutting unit from the appliance. Clean the cutting unit and the inside of the appliance with the cleaning brush provided or a cotton bud.
For more detailed instructions for your model, refer to the user manual.