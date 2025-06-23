How do I cut my hair with a Philips clipper or groomer?

Before cutting your hair, make sure you have all the right equipment. You will need a Philips Hair Clipper or a multigroomer with hair clipping attachments, a mirror and a cape or towel to cover your neck and shoulders during trimming. Wet hair is trickier to trim as it tends to stick to your skin and can be missed by the device. Therefore, we advise clipping your hair when it is completely dry. Comb your hair in the direction of your natural hair growth. If you are cutting someone else's hair, make sure their head is at the same level as your chest. This ensures that all parts of the head are clearly visible and within easy reach. Note: Beard trimmers are designed to trim beard hairs only. We do not recommend using it on other body parts such as your head. This is because you will not get the desired results, and it may also cause skin damage.

Instructions for use

1. Attach the desired comb to the clipper handle. If the attachments are not fitted correctly, the groomer may not work or give the desired results.



2. Set the desired length setting. You can do this by turning the length-setting wheel or attaching the correct click-on comb. Start trimming at a high length setting to familiarise yourself with the device and reduce the length setting gradually until you have reached the desired hair length.



3. Switch on the device.



4. Move the appliance gently and steadily, with light pressure against the direction of hair growth. Make sure that the flat part of the comb always stays in contact with your skin to obtain an even result.



5. Do not press the groomer too hard against your scalp or skin. You may accidentally change the settings which can result in an uneven trim.



Use the trimmer without the trimming comb to trim hair close to the skin (approx. 0.5 mm) or to contour the neckline and sideburns by holding it at a 90 degree angle. Move the groomer against the direction of hair growth in well-controlled movements. To remove stubborn hair, try moving the shaver in different directions. Be careful when you trim without a comb because the cutting unit removes every hair it touches.



6. Hair can collect in the hair chamber and the comb. Shake the hair off regularly in between turns and strokes. Once you have finished, turn the device off and clean the appliance, combs and hair chamber. Clean the device after each use. .