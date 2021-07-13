How do I clean hard floors with my Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner?

Your Philips Wet Vacuum Cleaner comes with a water tank, one wetting strip and two identical microfibre mopping pads. You can wet wipe hard floors with these accessories attached to the nozzle.

How do I wet wipe with my Philips Aqua model?

Fill the tank with water and, if you wish, add a few drops of floor cleaner. Place the mopping pad on the floor and place the water tank on top of it. Align the nozzle with the hook-and-loop fasteners. Attach the nozzle to the water tank. Turn your device on. Now you can vacuum and wet wipe at the same time. For more intense spots, use the Aqua boost pedal to add more liquid. Note for the Philips 8000 series models XC8347 and XC8349: these devices do not have a pedal because the necessary amount of water is automatically regulated. All clean? Detach the water tank from the nozzle. Detach the pad from the water tank. Then empty the water tank and let it dry. You can clean the pad by rinsing it under running water or in a washing machine (max. 60°C). To wet wipe hard floors with your Philips Aqua model, follow the steps below: Click here for more information regarding how to get started with your Philips Cordless Vacuum 5000 Series and click here for the Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series

Can I use warm water in the water tank? Yes, you can put warm or cold water into the water tank. It is not necessary for you to use distilled water; you can use normal tap water.

Can I use any kind of floor cleaner? If you would like to use a liquid floor cleaner, ensure that you use one which is low- or non-foaming. Because the water tank has a capacity of 200 ml, you should only add a few drops of liquid floor cleaner to the water.

How do I clean the dirty water tank? To clean the water tank properly, mix one part vinegar with three parts water. Shake the water tank and leave the mixture in it overnight and placed on a water-resistant surface. Empty the water tank, rinse it thoroughly with fresh water: it is now ready to use again.

How often do I need to clean the water tank? Always empty the water tank after use. To remove residual floor cleaner, fill the tank with fresh water, close the lid, shake the tank thoroughly and then empty it again. We recommend adding vinegar at least once per month to thoroughly clean the water tank.